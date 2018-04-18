Clear

Man Accused of Attacking Driver with Medieval Mace

People in Tamaqua are still talking about an unusual attack that happened in that Schuylkill County community last we...

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 8:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 4:08 AM

People in Tamaqua are still talking about an unusual attack that happened in that Schuylkill County community last week.

Scroll for more content...

Police tell us a man recently attacked another man with a type of medieval weapon.

Jacob Gaburick is behind bars after police say he attacked a driver with mace.

Tamaqua police say Gaburick used the metal mace that was taken into evidence. It's the size of a golf ball but packed a punch.

The victim suffered injuries to his wrist and leg.

This type of unusual violence worries Micah Brown Dennis who moved to Tamaqua from Allentown a month ago.

"I never heard of anything like that. It kind of seems like a comic book. Something like that is just unbelievable."

Police say they responded to last week's attack in a parking lot on Hunter and Spruce Streets in Tamaqua.

The victim said during an argument, Jacob Gaburick of Schuylkill Haven swung the spike, which was attached to a stick, at him, hitting him in the leg and wrist.

Police say Gaburick also broke the victim's car radio and a taillight. They said Gaburick stole the victim's cellphone and took off.

"I've never heard of anything in my whole life that they did to hurt such a person. I mean, you hear with guns and with knives and things like that because of the dope and everything like that, but this is unusual," said Joe McDonald.

After giving police a wrong name, police were able to take Gaburick into custody.

Dennis says he will be watching his back.

"When I am walking around late or something, I will stay aware of my surroundings, but still that's something you would not expect to be afraid of like getting attacked by a medieval mace."

Jacob Gaburick is behind bars at Schuylkill County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It