10 things to remember about Donald Trump's taxes

Happy Tax Day! You have until midnight tonight to file with the IRS -- or, like President Donald Trump -- to ask for an extension.

In honor of this worst of "holidays," here are 10 things you shouldn't forget about Trump's taxes.

1. Trump has never released any year of tax returns.

2. He is the first major party presidential candidate not to release any returns.

3. He is the first president in the modern era not to release any tax returns.

4.- In 2014, Trump said this about his taxes: "If I decide to run for office, I'll produce my tax returns, absolutely. And I would love to do that."

5. In January 2016, Trump said this about his taxes: "I have very big returns, as you know, and I have everything all approved and very beautiful and we'll be working that over in the next period of time."

6. Trump has insisted since the 2016 campaign that he cannot release his taxes because he is being audited. Richard Nixon released his taxes in 1973 when he was a) president and b) under audit.

7. Trump has said his personal financial disclosure forms tell you much more about his finances than a tax return. That's not right.

8. In 2017, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow got her hands on the first two pages of Trump's 2005 tax return. It showed he had earned $150 million and paid $38 million in taxes that year.

9. In 2016, The New York Times reported on Trump's 1995 tax return, which showed he reported $916 million in losses that year alone.

10. At the first 2016 general election debate, Hillary Clinton suggested Trump's refusal to release his tax returns was rooted in the fact he didn't pay any taxes at all. "That makes me smart," Trump retorted.

The Point : Don't hold your breath waiting for Trump to release his tax returns, because no one can hold their breath forever.

