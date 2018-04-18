Woman becomes first female sniper in Fulton Co.

For a long time now women have been making their marks in law enforcement.

Lashira Norwood had never even fired a gun before her training to become a Fulton County Deputy, and even then it was all about getting into shape.

"They just let me know you need to do a better push up first so I would come out and work with them every time I got off work," she says.

After becoming a deputy Norwood set her sights even higher to become a member of the S.W.A.T. team, the best of the best in law enforcement.

"I bought a lot of rounds out of my own pocket just to prepare getting better in handgun shooting and once I was able to make it on the S.W.A.T. team I kind of expressed my interest to the sergeant about being a sniper."

Norwood says her connection to the role of sniper was immediate.

"He let me shoot. I shot like 400 yards and I was like, I like it. I want to try to get some more practice on it and from that point on I was out here just about every Saturday working on my craft."

A big part of her craft is her Remington 700, a mostly silent parter, but when it talks people listen.

Many of her male classmates were skeptical of her skill. But the constant ping of her hitting the long range targets changed a lot of minds very quickly.

"I feel like there's no gender in that field nobody sees you, nobody knows so it's all about how much work you put in. How much you perfect your craft."

When you're a S.W.A.T. team sniper you're also a guardian angel of the innocent and protector of your fellow officers.

"You've just got to stay focused, remember the task at hand, remember what you're being called out there for and continue to stay focused on that and that's al you can do. You try not to get distracted and make sure your commander is giving you the right intel and you go from there."

You can always tell when Norwood's on the range by her pink headphones.

She says she wants to make it abundantly clear she's a woman, and her example has already won her an award for excellence as a female law enforcement officer.