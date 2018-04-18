Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer in Cobb County while trying to flee from authorities Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Riverside Parkway, which is the Guest Inn Six Flags.

An officer was patrolling the motel when he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from an open motel room, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

The spokesperson says an individual in the room fled while the officer was waiting for a warrant. When officers chased the man to a vehicle, the suspect dragged at least two officers, according to authorities. At this point, an officer opened fire, striking and killing the man.

The officers sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The name of the officer and victim have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.