Farenthold resigned before House panel could rule against him, Democrat's office says

Former Rep. Blake Farenthold resigned from his seat in Congress before the House Ethics Committee could rule against him in its investigation surrounding allegations of sexual harassment, according to the office of a Democratic lawmaker on the panel.

The Texas Republican resigned after the committee gave Farenthold a heads-up about its coming decision, California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier's office told CNN on Tuesday.

HuffPost first reported that the heads-up was coming.

Farenthold announced he would retire a few months after news broke he used taxpayer money to pay a settlement of $84,000 to a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment and other improper conduct.

The House Ethics Committee announced late last year it would investigate Farenthold for allegations of sexual harassment from his former aide, Lauren Greene, who received the $84,000 settlement after she sued Farenthold in December 2014 for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

CNN reached out to Farenthold for comment.

Farenthold has previously denied some of the allegations against him. He has apologized for using inappropriate language and his role in creating a hostile workplace.

Farenthold had vowed to repay the taxpayer money used for the settlement in December, but as of last month he had not yet paid back that money.

Elected to the House four times starting in 2010, Farenthold announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election. He officially resigned from the House on April 6, 2018.