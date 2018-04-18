McConnell: I won't put legislation to protect Mueller on Senate floor

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News on Tuesday he doesn't believe President Donald Trump will fire Robert Mueller, adding he doesn't want legislation on the issue.

Scroll for more content...

"I don't think he should fire Mueller and I don't think he's going to," he said in the interview. "So this is a piece of legislation that isn't necessary in my judgment."

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation that would make it harder for Mueller to be fired for investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, and Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, introduced the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, which protects Mueller, including ensure that the special counsel can only be fired for "good cause" by a senior Justice Department official.

McConnell said he won't bring the legislation to the Senate floor.

"I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor, that's my responsibility as the majority leader, we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate," he said.

When asked if he'll be shocked if Trump fired Mueller, McConnell responded, "Yes, I don't think he should and I don't think he will."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to McConnell's interview in a statement, saying it's a mistake not to pass the legislation.

"While I'm glad the majority leader believes the President would be wrong to fire Special Counsel Mueller, it's a mistake not to pass legislation to protect the investigation," he said in a statement. "We ought to head off a constitutional crisis at the pass, rather than waiting until it's too late. ... I hope the Judiciary Committee moves forward with a bill, and that members of Senator McConnell's caucus push him to reconsider."