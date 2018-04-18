Missouri Attorney General: Criminal evidence uncovered in Greitens fundraising investigation

An investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens's political charity claims criminal evidence of wrongdoing, according to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In news conference Tuesday morning in Jefferson City, Hawley said his office uncovered criminal activity by the Greitens campaign when he used a donor list from a charity for political gain.

The specific crime referenced by Hawley appears to relate to computer tampering, a class D felony.

Hawley told reporters that his office does not have jurisdiction in the case to file formal charges.

The case was sent to the St. Louis Prosecutor for possible charges.

The St. Louis Prosecutor's office told 41 Action News they are reviewing the case.

Hawley said the case was also sent to a Missouri Special House Committee investigating the governor.

Gov. Greitens issued the following statement after Hawley's conference:

"Fortunately for Josh, he's better at press conferences than the law. Anyone who has set foot in a Missouri courtroom knows these allegations are ridiculous. Josh has turned the "evidence" he claims to have over to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner- a liberal prosecutor funded by George Soros who allegedly suborned perjury, falsified documents, and withheld evidence. We will dispense with these false allegations."