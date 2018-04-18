Tulsa Zoo mourns passing of Buzbie the Rhino

The Tulsa Zoo announced in a press release Tuesday the passing of white rhino Buzbie.

The zoo said Buzbie passed away on Monday at the age of 37.

"Buzbie was considered a geriatric animal, which means his zookeepers and the veterinary staff already were watching for changes in body condition and daily activity, as well as making his golden years comfortable with extra care and attention,"

- Joe Barkowski, Vice President of Animal Conservation and Science

Buzbie came to the zoo in 1982, along with his herd mate Jeannie.

Barkowski said Buzbie had been suffering from age-related issues, which included arthritis and a systemic infection.

"His quality of life, mobility, appetite and attitude have been continuously examined by zoo veterinarians and animal care staff. He was monitored around the clock during his final hours," Barkowski said. "When it was noted that his quality of life had declined significantly, our veterinarians and animal care staff agreed it was best to end his discomfort through humane euthanasia. Buzbie was attended to by his dedicated team of caretakers to ensure a safe and peaceful passing."