Clear

114 pounds of marijuana seized in Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol seized more 114 pounds after a traffic stop in Lincoln Monday.According to a release...

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 4:12 AM

The Nebraska State Patrol seized more 114 pounds after a traffic stop in Lincoln Monday.

Scroll for more content...

According to a release, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for following the vehicle ahead of it too closely. The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana, searched the vehicle and found several duffel bags filled with bags of marijuana. The estimated street value is $342,000.

Tzeghai Sayetu-Hazell, 32, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It