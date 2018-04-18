114 pounds of marijuana seized in Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol seized more 114 pounds after a traffic stop in Lincoln Monday.

According to a release, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for following the vehicle ahead of it too closely. The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana, searched the vehicle and found several duffel bags filled with bags of marijuana. The estimated street value is $342,000.

Tzeghai Sayetu-Hazell, 32, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.