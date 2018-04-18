The happiest place on Earth is hiring and hosting two job fairs in May.

One of them is an Anaheim Resort Job Fair held at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free parking and admission.

The second one will be held on May 16 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for housekeeping, laundry and other positions.

For more information visit Disney's career site: https://parksjobs.disneycareers.com/disneyland-resort