Man killed in officer-involved shooting

One man was killed and a woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Magna Tuesday morning, the Salt Lake County sheriff said.

Police received a call about 4:15 a.m. from a man in the Millcreek area saying he had a hostage, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

"(He) said if police didn't leave the area, he was going to stab her with a knife," Rivera said.

Officers pinged the caller's cell phone and eventually located the truck he was in. They chased it through West Valley City and ended up near 2700 South and 8400 West in Magna, Rivera said.

At some point, a Unified Police officer fired at least one shot, killing the man, Rivera said. She did not say how many shots were fired.

A woman in the vehicle, who Rivera described as the victim in the case, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries she received from the man in the truck.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Rivera released no information about possible weapons found at the scene.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.

8400 South is closed northbound from 3100 South to 2700 South and southbound from state Route 201 to 3100 South, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.