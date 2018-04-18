Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead Billboard Music Award nominations

There's only one word to describe the week Kendrick Lamar is having so far: damn.

Scroll for more content...

Hot off the heels of a Pulitzer Prize win, Lamar scored 15 nominations for the Billboard Music Awards on Tuesday morning, tying with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars for the most nods of the year.

The three musicians landed nominations in categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song.

On Monday, Lamar became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for his album, "DAMN," which was released in April 2017.

The Pulitzer voting committee called "DAMN" "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism."

"DAMN" spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard chart and gave Lamar his first Hot 100 No. 1 with "Humble."

Sheeran is nominated for his third studio album, "-" ("Divide"). His first single from that album, "Shape of You," spent 33 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Bruno Mars scored his nominations for his album and singles from "24K Magic," as well as a remix of "Finesse" featuring Cardi B.

Other top Billboard Music Award nominees included Post Malone (13), Imagine Dragons (11) and Drake (9).

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.