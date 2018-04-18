Clear

Boise woman arrested for murder with "sadistic inclinations"

A Boise woman arrested last Friday for stabbing a man to death made her initial court appearance Monday.

Kimberly Swa, 34, of Boise appeared before a judge on a charge of first-degree murder "premediated by torture, vengeance, extortion or sadistic inclinations" according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office website.

Investigators found the body of David Castro Vargas, 64, Friday morning at his residence in the Civic Plaza Apartments, near the Ada County Courthouse. County Coroner Dotti Owens says Vargas "died of multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, chest and abdomen."

Police later arrested Swa for the crime.

Investigators have not disclosed how the two knew each other or what motivated the killing.

In court Monday, prosecutors told the court Swa admitted to killing Vargas. They called the killing "brutal" and "torturous."

The judge denied bond.

Swa is scheduled to be back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

