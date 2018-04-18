Clear

Officer's good deed caught on camera

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 7:34 PM

A Hartford officer stopped to help a woman who had trouble getting to church and it was caught on camera.

The video, featuring Officer Dom Agostino and a woman named Rebecca, was posted to a Facebook page on Sunday with the hopes of it going viral.

Latisha Wilson wrote that she was in a church parking lot after a service when she saw Agostino aid Rebecca, who was using crutches.

"I saw her on crutches and I thought she needed a little assistance so I stopped and I picked her up," Agostino said in the video. "I got her the assistance she needed and I wanted to make sure she got to church on time."

Wilson said she had to film the aftermath because she felt it was important to share a positive story about the police.

"The reality is that our first responders risk their lives daily for us and while we should hold them accountable we must also thank them," Wilson said. "Thank you Officer [Agostino] for your service!"

