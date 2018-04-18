Clear

Justice Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her shoulder in a fall, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday....

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 5:34 PM

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her shoulder in a fall, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The injury occurred Monday morning, Arberg said, citing Sotomayor's doctor. She will wear a sling for several weeks and will undergo physical therapy as part of her recovery.

Sotomayor, who joined the Supreme Court in 2009, plans to continue with her schedule as usual. She is expected at Supreme Court arguments Tuesday morning on an Internet sales tax case.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It