Justice Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her shoulder in a fall, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday.

The injury occurred Monday morning, Arberg said, citing Sotomayor's doctor. She will wear a sling for several weeks and will undergo physical therapy as part of her recovery.

Sotomayor, who joined the Supreme Court in 2009, plans to continue with her schedule as usual. She is expected at Supreme Court arguments Tuesday morning on an Internet sales tax case.