Clear

Wallaby joeys being hand-raised at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Three six-month-old wallaby joeys are being hand-raised at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park before they are old enough t...

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 5:51 PM

Three six-month-old wallaby joeys are being hand-raised at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park before they are old enough to be welcomed into the park's mob of wallabies.

Scroll for more content...

Photos released by the zoo show the wallaby joeys spending time in their pouches where the zoo says they are most comfortable.

The wallaby joeys, which currently weigh between two and three pounds each, are being bottle-fed.

Once fully grown, wallaby females can weigh between 26 to 35 pounds.

The wallabies will join numerous other red-necked wallabies and gray kangaroos in an exhibit at the soon-to-open Walkabout Australia.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It