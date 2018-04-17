RNC Chair: Trump is a moral leader

Scroll for more content...

The head of the Republican National Committee defended on Monday President Donald Trump's moral authority, the day after former FBI Director James Comey said he is "morally unfit."

"I think millions of Americans who voted for President Trump would disagree" with Comey, Ronna McDaniel told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

"The actions of this President show that he is a moral leader because he is working for the American people and pushing back on monsters like Bashar al-Assad," she went on, citing the recent strikes on Syria by the US, UK, and France.

In announcing the strikes against the Assad regime for its suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians, Trump invoked national unity and the moral authority of the presidency, arguing that the use of the weapons was an affront to western values.

Comey's Sunday night interview with ABC News was part of his media tour ahead of the release of his explosive tell-all book. At one point, he told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the "foundation of this country is in jeopardy" when Americans stop holding leaders accountable to the truth, arguing that Trump frequently lies.

"There's something more important than that that should unite all of us, and that is our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth," he said. "This President is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be President."

The White House and its allies have recently attacked Comey's credibility as part of a coordinated effort.

"We just want to put a counter narrative out there because we know that he's putting his opinions out, his version of the truth, and I think it's important to push back," McDaniel explained Monday.