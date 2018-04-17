China's economy hit the ground running in 2018

China's economy made a strong start to 2018, shrugging off escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Scroll for more content...

The world's second largest economy grew 6.8% in the first quarter of the year from the same period a year earlier, according to government data published Tuesday.

Fears of a trade war between the United States and China have risen sharply since the start of the year, with both governments announcing plans to slap tariffs on major imports. But the threats don't appear to be affecting economic activity so far. China's growth rate for the first three months of this year is the same as it reported for the second half of 2017.

China's government said last month that it's aiming for economic growth of around 6.5% for the full year.

Such a growth rate would be the envy of more developed countries like the United States. But it's several notches lower than the 6.9% annual growth that China reported for 2017.