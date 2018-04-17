Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Scroll for more content...

-- An American woman and a Japanese man took the top spots in the Boston Marathon for the first time in over 30 years.

-- Protesters shut down the Starbucks in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested for trespassing. The men have agreed to meet with the CEO, who called the action "reprehensible."

-- President Donald Trump fired back at James Comey after the former FBI director's bombshell interview, in which he called Trump "morally unfit" to be President, among other things.

-- Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is due in court for the murder of his friend Susan Berman. Durst had this famous hot mic moment in the final episode of the HBO documentary series "The Jinx."

-- A key witness in the Bill Cosby retrial said she settled with him because "we just wanted it over."

-- A suspected serial killer in Toronto was charged with his eighth murder after police identified body parts in a potted plant.

-- Trump's personal attorney revealed his client list ahead of a court hearing today where he will see a judge about evidence seized in a recent FBI raid. One of the people at Michael Cohen's hearing: Stormy Daniels, the porn star he paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

-- The eternal uncle is now a dad! John Stamos welcomed a baby boy.

-- Australia is dealing with an apparent outbreak of a flesh-eating disease.