Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Local racing duo makes history at the Boston Marathon

Two local men made history at the Boston Marathon.On Monday, Michael Davis, 33, of Suffolk and Ashton McCormic...

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 8:43 AM

Two local men made history at the Boston Marathon.

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, Michael Davis, 33, of Suffolk and Ashton McCormick, 19, of Chesapeake became the first team consisting of a blind runner pushing a disabled athlete in the Boston Marathon's history. With the help of a guide runner, they finished around 3:30 p.m.

The two run marathons together in a unique way: Davis, who is legally blind, pushes McCormick, who has autism, in a special racing chair.

Last year, Davis and McCormick's time at the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach qualified them for the Boston Marathon and they found out last fall that they were accepted into the race. Davis has run Boston three times by himself.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It