Local racing duo makes history at the Boston Marathon

Two local men made history at the Boston Marathon.

On Monday, Michael Davis, 33, of Suffolk and Ashton McCormick, 19, of Chesapeake became the first team consisting of a blind runner pushing a disabled athlete in the Boston Marathon's history. With the help of a guide runner, they finished around 3:30 p.m.

The two run marathons together in a unique way: Davis, who is legally blind, pushes McCormick, who has autism, in a special racing chair.

Last year, Davis and McCormick's time at the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach qualified them for the Boston Marathon and they found out last fall that they were accepted into the race. Davis has run Boston three times by himself.