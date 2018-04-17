Local trucker dies in crash during Nebraska blizzard

An Idaho Falls man is dead after a fatality crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol reports Rollo Ward, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene after the semi he was driving eastbound lost control, entered the median, and struck a semi that had previously become stranded, according to a patrol news release.

The crash occurred on Friday during a blizzard in western Nebraska. NSP reports the blizzard caused major problems on the roadway leaving many drivers stranded in freezing temperatures. On one section of the road at least 50 vehicles were stranded and school buses had to be brought in to rescue drivers.