3 y/o killed in Utah crash identified

Police on Monday identified a 3-year-old girl who died in a four-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Chelsey Parkinson died in the crash and a 15-month-old boy, who was not identified, remained in critical condition, but stable condition Monday, Provo police said. The 15-month-old was initially identified as an 8-month-old Sunday.

Conditions were not immediately available for others injured in the crash, though each was expected to recover.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of University Avenue and 3700 North shortly after 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Provo police.

Police said three cars were waiting in the southbound left-turn lane on University Avenue when a Pleasant Grove utility truck came up behind them and struck the third car in line, a red station wagon, and pushing it into the two vehicles in front of it.

The utility truck appeared to be traveling about 50 mph, which is the road's speed limit, at the time of the crash, Provo police detective Nick Dupaix said on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.