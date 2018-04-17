Veterans and entrepreneurs meet in Missoula

Suits and ties took the Downtown Missoula Holiday Inn as the Concerned Veterans for America Foundation welcomed veterans and entrepreneurs to discuss business.

Representative Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was among other entrepreneurs gave talks encouraging the development of veteran business.

"Where business is the new battlefield' was the slogan of the first ever vetrepreneur event where many entrepreneurs gave advice and detailed practices that helped their businesses become successful.

"We've had a great turnout today. Other veterans have come up, who have started businesses, and they've said that this is exactly what allowed us to create a livelihood and we'd like to see other veterans succeed as well."

One vetrepreneur who did exactly that was Nathan Hansen, the CEO of Re:Industries, a business that nurtures other businesses with sustainability in mind. He says that veterans are an untapped economic resource here in Montana.

"So we train hard, but we learn that once you're in a situation, you have to adapt and overcome. That is business 100%. one of the best things we can do to help veterans is to give them the tools they need to help boost the economy. -- two birds with one stone if you will," Hansen said.

"I'd really like to see some advancements, through government, through business. To help promote veteran owned business in a big way," Hansen added.

"So, we're providing the special event so they can come together, have that camaraderie, and support each other as vetrepreneurs. We believe that the space in Montana is fertile -- for these vetrepreneurs to grow their businesses," said Concerned Veterans for America Foundation State Director Sam Redfern.

He says that the launch will be the first of a series and they hope to have similar events in Bozeman and Billings to further encourage veterans across the state to start making their own money.