6-year-old boy's wheelchair stolen from Brandon driveway

A Brandon father is searching for his six-year-old son's wheelchair after he says it was stolen from the front of the...

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 12:59 AM

A Brandon father is searching for his six-year-old son's wheelchair after he says it was stolen from the front of their home Monday morning.

Andrew Dennis tells ABC Action News his son depends on the custom made wheelchair, as his son is epileptic.

Dennis posted to social media early Monday asking for anyone to return the wheelchair with no questions asked.

The TiLite wheelchair has blue aluminum pieces as well as a custom headpiece.

Dennis explained to us that he puts the wheelchair near the mailbox where the bus comes to pick up their son while he goes to carry him outside.

A backpack with a lunch inside, and the boy's glasses are missing.

Dennis said he's just asking for anyone to return it, no questions asked.

The family is in the process of filing a report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

