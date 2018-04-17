Clear
Beyoncé makes history at Coachella

Beyoncé made Coachella history as the first woman of color to headline the music festival. For nearly two hours the singer performed to throngs of fans, leaving many nicknaming the event "Beychella."

Adele is so firmly in the Beyhive you can almost hear her buzzing on her Instagram posts about Beyoncé's Coachella performance.

The superstar singer is known for her love of Beyoncé.

Remember at the 2017 Grammys when she tearfully accepted album of the year by saying that was nice and all but "The artist of my life is Beyoncé"?

Well, on Sunday, Adele posted some photos of her watching Queen Bey's epic performance, and let's just say the British pop star got her entire life.

There was Adele dancing with a trumpet (probably a tribute to the incredibly talented marching band made up of HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) alumni that backed much of Beyoncé's performance.

Then Adele showed off some of her own sweet moves as she took in Bey's.

The pop star even did a signature Beyoncé hair whip.

Adele captioned all of the postings "Beychella."

Beyoncé not only thrilled fans with her late Saturday night Coachella appearance, but she made history by becoming the first black woman to ever headline the desert music festival.

She also owned social media as fans, including fellow famous ones, praised her set.

"I don't think I'll ever see a better show then the one I just watched Beyonce perform tonight," rapper Iggy Izalea tweeted. "I am shaken to my bones."

