Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Up to 40 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Saginaw River

Pure Michigan weather just keeps getting better.John Frollo, assistant superintendent for the Saginaw Water Tr...

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 11:29 PM

Pure Michigan weather just keeps getting better.

Scroll for more content...

John Frollo, assistant superintendent for the Saginaw Water Treatment Facility, said anywhere from 30-40 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged much of Sunday into the Saginaw River as the result of heavy rains and storm surges.

The National Weather Service issued several Flood Warnings this weekend as Mid-Michigan begins to recover from a weekend storm that brought rain, sleet and snow.

Frollo said the wastewater is not considered a threat to anyone, and MDEQ has been alerted as part of their protocol.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It