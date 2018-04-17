Clear
Deputies wrangle loose llama in Washington Co.

Washington County deputies managed to catch a llama after it escaped its enclosure early Monday morning.Deputi...

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 2:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 11:29 PM

Washington County deputies managed to catch a llama after it escaped its enclosure early Monday morning.

Deputies received a call about a llama, named Just-In-Time, that had gotten loose in the 3900 block of Southwest 91st Avenue around 1 a.m.

Just-In-Time was found by deputies around 1:20 a.m. and it took four deputies to wrangle him. He has been safely returned to his owner.

The owner told FOX 12 he is out of town and Just-In-Time was staying at his cousin's property when he escaped through a gate that was left open.

According to the owner, 6-year-old Just-In-Time is a party llama and has done weddings, but hasn't been working much anymore.

