Meghan Markle Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former actress Meghan Markle, fianc-e of Great Britain's Prince Harry.

Personal: Birth date: August 4, 1981

Birth place: Los Angeles, California

Birth name: Rachel Meghan Markle

Father: Thomas Markle, Hollywood lighting director

Mother: Doria Radlan, social worker and yoga instructor

Marriages: Trevor Engelson (2011-2013, divorced)

Education: Northwestern University, B.A., 2003

Other Facts: First American to marry in to the British royal family since Wallis Simpson, who Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry in 1936.

Her engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and includes a larger diamond from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from his mother Princess Diana's collection.

She has been a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada.

Worked with One Young World, helping the UK charity with their mission to encourage young leaders around the world to make lasting connections and initiate positive change.

Timeline: 2002 - Works at the US embassy in Argentina.

2011-2018 - Stars as "Rachel Zane" in USA Network's legal drama "Suits."

March 23, 2015 - Speaks on gender equality at the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference in Beijing and explains how she became an activist at 11 by writing letters to help create change.

July 2015 - Writes an essay, "I'm More Than An 'Other,'" for Elle UK on her bi-racial ethnicity.

February 2016 - Travels to Rwanda as the Global Ambassador for World Vision.

Summer 2016 - Begins dating Prince Harry after the two meet for a drink on a blind date, set up by a mutual friend.

November 8, 2016 - Prince Harry releases a statement regarding his relationship with Markle, asking for the negativity and harassment to cease.

March 8, 2017 - Markle writes a piece for Time magazine about menstruation in poverty stricken nations, that in order "to break the cycle of poverty, and to achieve economic growth and sustainability in developing countries, young women need access to education."

September 25, 2017 - Markle and Prince Harry make their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

November 27, 2017 - Prince Charles announces the couple's engagement.

December 1, 2017 - Markle and Prince Harry attend their first official royal event together at a fair organized by the HIV/AIDS Terrence Higgins Trust charity, marking World AIDS Day.

December 15, 2017 - Kensington Palace announces that Prince Harry and Markle will be married on May 19, 2018.

February 28, 2018 - Attends the "Make a Difference Together" forum for the Royal Foundation in her first appearance alongside Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry.

March 12, 2018 - Makes first appearance with Queen Elizabeth II for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

March 14, 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II issues the declaration of consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Markle.