New war authorization from Congress unveiled following Syria strikes

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, is expected to unveil as soon as Monday a compromise Authorization for the Use of Military Force, according to two Senate sources who declined to be named to explain the contours of the emerging legislation.

The measure would replace the current war authorizations and would reserve the ability for Congress to limit the US commanders in chief's power to carry out the war on terror.

It would do that by requiring a congressional review of the AUMF every four years, which would permit lawmakers to restrict or expand the mission if they choose, according to one of the Senate sources. If Congress did not act, the existing authorization would stay in place, the second source explained.

The second source insisted the proposal would "not restrict" the President from carrying out the war on terror.

"The legislation authorizes the executive to use all necessary and appropriate force against al-Qaida, the Taliban, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and designated associated forces," that person said.

Another limitation for the President would be if he orders military action against a new associated force or in a new country, he must report it to Congress within 48 hours. That would trigger a 60-day expedited review by lawmakers who could remove that authority to use force. However, if Congress doesn't act during that window, the authority would continue, the second source said.

That same source said the legislation adheres to "principles" outlined by the Trump administration during the drafting process that the AUMF not sunset, that it not be geographically constrained, and that it be enacted before the existing war authorizations are repealed.

Renewed debate over the authorization comes in the wake of President Donald Trump signing off on missile strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for allegedly carrying out recent chemical attacks against civilians there. Some lawmakers in both parties had called on Trump to seek permission from Congress before launching those attacks. Many are now saying he should seek a separate authorization if he wants to keep troops in Syria for a long period.

But the war authorization measure that Corker is releasing is not expected to address Assad and Syria, as it's focused on terrorist groups.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford will conduct a classified briefing on the Syria situation Tuesday for all members of the Senate.

Corker says his committee will begin debate on the proposed language next week although it's not clear when the committee will vote on it. It's also not clear if House and Senate GOP leaders -- some of whom are wary of placing limits on the President's ability to carry out the war on terror -- would schedule floor votes on it.

While many of the proposal's details remain private, Corker has said the compromise hits the "sweet spot" between lawmakers -- like Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, a key negotiator on this issue -- who want to put some restrictions on the military's ongoing war on terror, and the more hawkish member of Congress who want to allow Trump -- like the presidents of both parties who preceded him -- to have an unfettered ability to fight terror groups.

The current AUMF was approved by Congress shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

