Homes flooded in one Alabama town after Saturday's storms

Residents of a small town in Clarke County, Alabama are trying to put their lives back together after storms and flooding Saturday night.

Even during the middle of the day Sunday, you could still find flood waters across a street in Fulton.

But you could also find other streets washed away.

And then, there are homes and businesses that have been flooded.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite said, "We have approximately 15 to 20 homes and then we have about 7 to 8 businesses."

Now, people in the town of about 350 are cleaning up.

Mayor Mike Norris walked around Fulton Sunday talking to residents like Helen McRand, whose home flooded.

She and family members were trying to salvage what they could.

McRand found a stuffed dog that belonged to her son.

She said, "And when I look at life, this is my 35 year old's. This was his dog as a baby."

Downtown, the volunteer fire department was inundated.

Susie Q's Sawmill Cafe was flooded, too.

Savannah Martin, the daughter of the owner, "We actually had to drag everything out and clean. We had mud around an inch deep in the floor."

Next door is The Variety Shop.

When asked how high the water rose, owner Pamela Clark Johnson said, "All the way over my porch."

Bassett Creek runs behind downtown, and, at one point, residents say water was about four feet deep.

But while the people of Fulton clean up, they still have hope for a better future.

McRand said, "God shows up in the midst of our troubles and, for me, this is trouble. But I still believe in God that it's going to be well."

Despite an estimated 25 water rescues, emergency officials said only one person was hospitalized.