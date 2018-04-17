Police searching for man with 10 outstanding warrants

Officers with the Fort Smith police are looking for a Fort Smith man wanted for 10 outstanding warrants, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice.

Police said Denzel Massey, 26, is wanted for warrants including third-degree domestic battery, fleeing apprehension by means of vehicle. theft by receiving, harassment, failure to appear, criminal impersonation and other misdemeanor offenses.

If you have any information, contact Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000, according to police.