Police are investigating a theft after a woman allegedly left a hotel without paying for a bill worth more than $2,000.

According to Brown Deer Police, a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman had been staying at the Courtyard Marriott for 41 days, racking up a balance of $2,113.49. When the hotel tried to charge the credit card on file, it was declined.

Hotel staff later found the woman's room had been cleared out.