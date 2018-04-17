Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in LA

Several people, including two children, where injured in a multi-vehicle crash as a family was entering their SUV in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of Cypress Avenue just after midnight, a Los Angeles Police Department officer at the scene said.

A driver that was double parked for an unknown reason asked for help from a family loading their kids into an SUV, the officer said.

That's when another driver lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into both vehicles.

A man loading the two young children into the vehicle was struck and had his leg pinned, according to the officer.

A second man was thrown against the wall of a nearby liquor store and a woman was struck by a tire that came off the pickup truck.

Five people, including two in moderate condition, were hospitalized following the crash.

The children were expected to be OK but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the pickup truck, who officials said may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was also hospitalized.

The driver of the truck is facing possible DUI charges, the officer said.