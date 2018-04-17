Steve Scalise started 'series of planned, inpatient procedures' Monday

Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, is undergoing a planned surgery Monday as part of his ongoing recovery from a gunshot wound he suffered last summer on a baseball field in Virginia, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a note to his whip team obtained by CNN, Scalise said that he planned to return to the Capitol as soon as his doctors allowed him.

"Rest assured that I plan to be fully engaged in my work as I recover from this surgery and I am eager to be back at the Capitol as soon as my doctors say I'm able," said Scalise, who as Majority Whip is the No. 3 House Republican.

The planned procedure comes amid questions about who would replace House Speaker Paul Ryan for speaker, who announced last week that he's retiring at the end of his term. On Friday, Ryan endorsed Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the job and Scalise has said repeatedly he won't challenge McCarthy in a head-to-head matchup.

A leadership source told CNN last week that that Scalise's intention is "to be ready" in the case that McCarthy isn't. McCarthy had previously run for speaker in 2015 to replace the retiring John Boehner, before abruptly withdrawing from the race.

See the full note Scalise sent to his colleagues:

Whip Team Colleagues,

At a Conference meeting earlier this year, I mentioned that I would have to have one more planned procedure in the spring as part of my ongoing recovery. I'm writing to let you know I will undergo that follow-up procedure this morning. I'm blessed to have made tremendous progress in my healing, and am grateful for your continued support. Rest assured that I plan to be fully engaged in my work as I recover from this surgery, and I am eager to be back at the Capitol as soon as my doctors say I'm able. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and don't hesitate to reach out to me or my office if there is anything you need.

-Steve