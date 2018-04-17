Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Retired school teacher killed in Jersey City Park

A retired school teacher was killed in a Jersey City park Sunday morning, officials said.Anthony Bello died af...

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 6:59 PM

A retired school teacher was killed in a Jersey City park Sunday morning, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

Anthony Bello died after what police described as an altercation in Pershing Field.

As president of the local little league, Bellow was a fixture in the park.

He was fondly remembered by former student Sheldon Gochiz. Gochiz, now 26, took Bello's history class when he was in middle school.

"You always see him around. You always say, 'hi,' but to have him pass away like that, brutally murdered, actually hit me now," he said. "We definitely lost a man of the community."

Bello's family said they believe the Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutors Office are doing everything they can to find whoever is responsible for his death.

Resident John Montalvo said Bello was a "very nice man."

"I would say hi to him every morning. He would sit in the park and watch the kids play baseball," he said. "This is a very sad day."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It