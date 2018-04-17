Bodies of missing father and daughter found in flooded NorCal River

Searchers found the bodies of a missing Valencia father and daughter in a flooded Northern California river, sheriff's officials announced Monday.

The bodies of Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, and Saachi Thottapilly, 9, were found inside a submerged vehicle about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Mendocino County Sheriff's Department officials said in an updated news release.

Autopsies to determined the victims' cause of death will be performed later this week.

The body of another child was recovered from the swollen Eel River late last week.

Officials continue to search for Soumya Thottapilly, 38, continues.