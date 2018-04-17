Slippery roads, downed trees cause crashes in CT

It may be April 16, but a spring storm has made the roads look more like the middle of winter.

A number of crashes were reported throughout the Monday morning commute because sleet, rain, a little snow and the wind.

Just across the Connecticut border, a speed restriction was put in place for the Mass Pike. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation asked drivers to reduce speeds to 40 mph on both sides of the highway from the New York border to exit 11 in Millbury. Tandems and specialty vehicles are also restricted from exit 6 in Chicopee to exit 11.

In Connecticut, the Willington Fire Department reported that Potter School Road is closed from the Interstate 84 overpass to Bidwell Road because of a downed tree.

For commuters in Farmington, the entry ramp for Interstate 84 east from Route 6 has a lane is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck.

The wind is also bringing down tree limbs.

In Waterbury, Route 69 had a fallen tree between Woodtick Road and Swan Street.

Drivers in North Canaan were warned of a closure on Route 272, also known as North Street. It was closed between Wood Creek and Ashpohtag roads because of fallen power lines.

In Tolland, fallen cables closed Reed Road between Timber Trail and Loehr Road.

One crash was reported on Interstate 91 by exit 38 in Windsor earlier in the morning. The HOV lanes and the left lane of the highway were closed at one point but have since reopened.

Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill had a crash between exits 24 and 25. One lane was closed.

The sleet and snow is expected to switch to plain rain later in the day.