Conway questions Comey's credibility over Trump meeting claims

President Donald Trump believes that fired FBI Director James Comey is "engaging in revisionist history" in his new tell-all book, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

"He loves to divert the spotlight to himself and be the center of power," Conway told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning.

Comey, who maintains that both he and the FBI are impartial, has said during congressional testimony that he was uncomfortable with the President's desire to meet with him alone and his alleged request for Comey's personal loyalty.

"If he objected to anything that he had witnessed in his very limited, very few meetings with President Trump, he should have said so. Why not run out of the Oval Office and say, 'Hey attorney general, vice president -- come back!'? Why not swing the door open?" Conway remarked. "Why ask who else is coming to dinner if in fact you don't want to be alone with the President? There's a simple answer to that and it was on full display for the world to see last night."

The comments come the morning after the airing of Comey's interview with ABC News, his first since being fired by Trump last May. He's on a press tour to promote his new book, "A Higher Loyalty," and he's stated that he believes Trump is morally unfit to lead the nation.