As Coachella heats up, a wildfire raged nearby

Posted: Apr. 15, 2018 5:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 12:10 PM

Coachella is heating up, and it's not just because of Beyonc-'s historic Saturday night performance.

A small wildfire is burning about 6 miles away from the music festival, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. As of 10:45 a.m. local time, the fire had consumed about 15 acres and was 10% contained.

Just over 100 firefighters are battling the vegetation fire, according to an incident report page on the fire department's website. Authorities said the fire poses no threat to the Coachella music festival, and that they will continue to monitor the fire and work to contain it.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, the report said. No evacuations have been ordered and the fire's forward spread has been stopped.

Windy conditions in the area could make battling the blaze more difficult. A high wind watch is in effect, said CNN meteorologist Gene Norman, with winds from 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

The winds will strengthen into Sunday evening, Norman said, with the strongest winds expected Monday afternoon, before things calm down again on Monday night.

