State mobilizes response to Kauai floods and landslides

Governor David Ige this morning assembled state emergency management leaders to assist Kauai County's response to serious flooding and landslides on that island.

Scroll for more content...

In a video conference with the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, first responders, and Mayor Bernard Carvalho, the governor committed to providing all available resources to helping Kauai residents.

"In a situation like the Kauai flooding, the response begins at the county level," Ige said, "but we're coordinating help from around the state. Based on the county's needs, we may also bring in other state agencies like DLNR to provide specialized skills and personnel. I especially want to recognize our Department of Transportation personnel who worked all night to try to keep access open to these affected areas."

The governor is issuing an emergency proclamation to provide relief for damage caused by this weekend's floods and landslides, and is monitoring conditions across the state as the weather system makes its way south along the island chain.

Adjutant General and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) Director Arthur "Joe" Logan agreed to an initial commitment of Hawaii National Guard personnel to work with county first responders in canvassing and assessing affected areas, and helicopters to assist in survey flights and rescues, if necessary.

Logan said the National Guard would continue to monitor conditions on Kauai and confer with Kauai County officials to determine what additional assistance may be needed.

HI-EMA Administrator Thomas L. Travis is working with Honolulu City and County Department of Emergency Management officials to determine what assets Oahu DEM can provide to assist Kauai County.

Governor Ige thanked the first responders and others who worked through the night to address the mounting challenges brought by the heavy rains. "This is a team effort," Ige said. "Nobody goes through this kind of disaster alone."