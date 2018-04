Scroll for more content...

From CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel Ninety two year old former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health according to a source close to the Bush family. CNN has learned that she has been suffering for some time, has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year, that she has been battling with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and congestive heart failure. The source says she is being cared for at home in Houston and has decided she does not want go back into the hospital. The family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and messages and remind everyone that Barbara Bush has always said she felt like the luckiest person in the world. The Bushes have been married for 73 years. Bush is the only living wife of one former President AND the mother of another former President.