Zakaria: I support Trump's use of military power in Syria this week

Fareed Zakaria says he supports President Trump's use of military power in Syria this week but warns that the Trump administration does not have a clear Syria strategy.

"I support President Trump's use of American military power this week, especially since this time it was done in collaboration with Britain and France. We are living at a time when many global institutions and values that were built up over decades are eroding or under threat. To have some action taken to, even symbolically, enforce the norm against using chemical weapons is worthwhile," the host of "Fareed Zakaria GPS" said.

Zakaria opened his show with an explanation of why he supports US military action, citing the following reasons:

It's worth retaliating against a regime using chemical weapons.

President Trump recognized a major issue outside the United States.

President Trump worked together with America's allies.

He also put an end to his "starstruck flirtation" with Vladimir Putin.

However, Zakaria slammed the Trump administration for being incoherent in its policy toward the conflict in Syria.

"You can see the incoherence in its approach by the fact that days before deciding on a military intervention, Trump had announced that American troops were soon going to withdraw from Syria altogether," he said.

He warned of the problems of not having a clear Syria strategy and noted that Trump's action in Syria was similar to President Obama's.

"Trump, like Obama, is wary of American involvement and yet can't completely stay away, so he has come up with a few discrete ways to use American power without actually getting much involved in the Syrian conflict.

"It is a sign perhaps of America's few options that on Syria, despite his protestations and constant digs at his predecessor, Donald Trump has morphed into Barack Obama," Zakaria said.