Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer

Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.

Scroll for more content...

The trailer was found near 63rd Avenue and Broadway. A passerby noticed it around 5:30 p.m. and called for help.

Fire officials say it appeared someone had an accident, then abandoned the wrecked trailer... and the injured horse.

It appears the vehicle towing the trailer either crashed or stopped abruptly, causing the horse to be propelled forward. The horse's weight broke through the rusted metal enclosure of the trailer. This left the horse trapped upside down with the head on the ground behind the hitch.

Firefighters waited for veterinarians to sedate the animal before using the jaws of life to cut him free.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department and the Arizona Equine Rescue worked for some time to extricate the horse from the wreckage.

The injured animal was finally freed and was set to be transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

The tow vehicle was not at the scene and no license plate was found on the trailer.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident.