Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Police searching for suspect after marijuana shop robbery in SW Portland

Police are searching for a suspect after a marijuana shop robbery in southwest Portland.Officers responded to ...

Posted: Apr. 15, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 4:43 AM

Police are searching for a suspect after a marijuana shop robbery in southwest Portland.

Scroll for more content...

Officers responded to Zion Cannabis Dispensary on the 2300 block Southwest 6th Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday.

Employees said a man demanded money while implying he had a gun and a knife. After receiving cash, the suspect left without further incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 35 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a crash reward for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 25°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It