Man shot, killed by police after driving patrol car toward them while handcuffed

Police say a man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Saturday after he was able to drive a patrol car toward them while in custody.

The incident occurred before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Littleriver Road in Carrollton.

The Carroll County Sheriff's office said they were called to the scene after a dispute between 32-year-old Jessie Thedford and his landlord.

Police say Thedford was detained after not being cooperative. After being searched by a second deputy, authorities say a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found on him, which is when he was placed under arrest, handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car.

At some point, Thedford was able to move his hands in front of him, slip through the partition and into the driver's seat, which is when he is accused of driving toward the deputies and landlord.

Police say after not complying with demands to stop, a deputy shot into the patrol car, hitting Thedford. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.