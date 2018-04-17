York Co. principal follows through with promise to skydive after students reach fundraising goal

York High School principal Shannon Butler followed through on her promise to students to go skydiving at Skydive Suffolk after they raised more than $20,000 during a school fundraiser.

In a YouTube video last month, Butler promised that she would go skydiving if her students raised $15,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Nichole Springhorn and Nicholas Searcy are both seniors at the high school and responsible for getting Dr. Butler to make the promise. Both Springhorn and Searcy won "Students of the Year" for the Virginia Chapter of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They surpassed the $40,000 goal they coordinated with several schools and raised $76,000 for the organization. For their own school, they set a goal of bringing in $15,000. YHS students surpassed this goal by raising $20,284.

In order to motivate the community, they asked Dr. Butler to do the dare devil stunt. She reluctantly agreed.

On Saturday, students, parents, teachers, York city leaders, York school officials and staff from the Hampton Roads chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society watch the skydive unfold.