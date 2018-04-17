Plainville seek missing teens in alleged stolen car

Clear
Plainville Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.

Plainvile Police are searching for 15-year-old Jason Forcella who is believed to be with 14-year-old Kayla Pecego, who they said went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Police said both teens are believed to be driving Forcella's mother's blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said their destination is unknown.

Police said Pecego is described as a 5'3" female, weighing 103lbs., with long brown hair possibly in braids.

Police said Forcella is described as a 5'4" male, weighing 130lbs., with blue eyes.

Police are urging those who may have seen the teens, or are aware of their location, to call Plainville Police at (860)747-1616.

