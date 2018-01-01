Clear
207 million eggs in nine states recalled over salmonella fears

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2018 5:54 AM

A farm in Indiana is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears.

Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs due to potential contamination with Salmonella Braenderup, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.

The eggs were sold through retail stores and restaurants. They reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Consumers with these eggs shouldn't eat them," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. "Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund."

Brand names included Country Daybreak, Boburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms and Glenview, with some eggs sold at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

Salmonella Braenderup is an organism that causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

