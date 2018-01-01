Clear

Leaders from 3 Oregon counties come together over opioid crisis

Leaders from three Oregon counties came together to talk about the opioid crisis Friday.Dozens of elected offi...

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 5:11 PM

Leaders from three Oregon counties came together to talk about the opioid crisis Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Dozens of elected officials, including commissioners, sheriffs and district attorneys from Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties, attended a conference with the common goal of getting treatment to people in need.

Lines for Life, a nonprofit dedicated to substance abuse and suicide prevention, hosted the event Friday in Lake Oswego.

The CEO of Lines for Life attributes the ongoing opioid crisis to easy access to heroin and over-prescription of opioids.

"The deaths are just the tip of the iceberg. The reality is that we are creating havoc in our communities, among our families and in our employers and it's time to do something about it," said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life.

There were 183 opioid-related deaths in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties in 2017.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It