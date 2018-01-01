Clear

Abducted teen in extreme danger, headed towards Arkansas

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 5:11 PM

A missing 16-year-old teen was abducted Friday night by a teen she was allegedly dating.

Authorities say 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer abducted Alyssa Riley Cole from her home in the 300 block of Gose Road.

Meyer is believed to be headed towards Arkansas and traveling in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia tag ALW 3567.

He is believed to be armed with a .9 millimeter pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Both guns were taken from Alyssa's residence.

Meyer is described as a white, 6'4", weighs 302 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alyssa is 5'4", weighs 100 pounds, has green eyes and long black hair.

According to Alyssa's parents, the teen left a message stating she was running off with the 19-year-old.

Those with information are advised to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478) 994-7010.

